MAYNARD — Linnae Scheffel, secretary of the Council of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maynard, did a quick head count.
During a service project Saturday in the 128th year of the church, members, their family and friends were helping provide 25,000 meals to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo for distribution to the area.
It was the second packing with The Outreach Program that St. Paul has done. The first time they packed 15,000 meals at the church's 125th anniversary.
“And it was successful — so we wanted to try it again this year,” Scheffel said. “We went through COVID and we struggled with what service projects to try.
“We wanted to come back bigger this year and have more impact,” she said. “So we reached out to Outreach Program again.”
An hour into the meal packing with The Outreach Program out of Union, Iowa, the group was about to 5,000 meals, with 10,000 to go — for 15,000. For these, the church raised 30 cents a meal-serving, with six servings per bag.
The balance of 10,000 meals will come from what are called pantry packs. These six-serving bags come seven to a box, for 42 meals per box, at $14 a box in funds raised through the congregation — just over 33 cents a serving. So 238 boxes make 10,000 servings.
“It’s not just our Lutheran congregation here,” Scheffel had finished saying. “We have friends of friends of friends, and relatives. We asked people to bring as many people as they could.”
“I believe there’s 40 people here today — and that’s all ages,” Scheffel said after counting. “A few others who helped ahead of time that couldn’t be here now. About five more.”
With the pantry packs, local volunteers pack the bags into the box that feeds a family for a week.
“We include a notecard,” she said. “So some of our members that weren’t able to come today because of COVID, or immunocompromised people, some of our elderly folks, they were able to write cards and notes that we’ll include too.
“When we look at the news, we’re looking for something to do, and I think this was something that we could do,” Scheffel said.
The church’s other service projects have included maintenance work at Maynard Park and West Central School, she indicated.
An hour in, the Rev. Dennis Frank paused for a break to read two verses from Matthew Chapter 14.
“‘And when it was evening the 12 disciples came to Jesus and said, “This is a deserted place and the hour is now late. Send the crowds away so they can go into the village and buy food for themselves,”’” Frank read. “‘Jesus said to his disciples, “They need not go away. You give them something to eat.”’
“That’s what we’ve been doing,” Frank said.
Helpers from ages 8 to their 80s had stuck with it an hour in.
“There aren’t too many activities where you can get three generations of people working on the same thing,” Frank said. “It’s kind of nice.”
Floyd Hammer of Union — near Eldora — is a cofounder of The Outreach Program with Kathy Hamilton.
The seeds were planted in 2003 when the pair made their first trip to Tanzania at the invitation of a friend for a two-month remodel of an old leprosy hospital and to build an AIDS hospice. At home, he owned a construction company and she worked in a hospital. They saw children dying of hunger and wanted to help.
“We’ve been doing this for 18 years, packed 650 million meals since we began,” Hammer said. “Ninety percent of those meals are staying right here in America. Less than 10% are going to Tanzania, or for disaster relief like for earthquakes in Haiti or typhoons in the Philippines.
“These meals belong to this church, Our job is to get them here and help get them packaged,” he said.
“I’ve encouraged them to take some children to the food bank, let the children complete the circle, they’ve packaged it, they’ve delivered it and they’ve given it out.
“Charity’s learned. You’re not born with it,” Hammer said.
“The other thing we don’t focus on is charity’s not free, somebody provides the money for charity, and people need to learn that.
“Many of our food banks now have a pantry right in them. A lot of colleges, a lot of high schools,” he said, citing a recent trip to St. Louis for a 9/11 remembrance, “have food banks right in the school.
“If somebody’s hungry, they’re hungry. I don’t care whether it’s a school, a church, a business or just a family.”
They will also do small packings.
“We’ve had families that have sponsored a food packing for their family for somebody’s birthday,” Hammer said. “We have what we call a do-it-yourself kit that has — what 2500 meals in it — so three or four people can put that together in an hour and a half, two hours, then they’ll take those to the church pantry or food pantry.
“Again it’s teaching the young people about doing good, and it’s hands-on. We’ve got do-it-yourself kits, or we’ll come with a semi.”
After consulting with village elders in Tanzania about what would make their communities sustainable, the elders agreed they needed water, food, medicine and education, which became the four pillars of The Outreach Program, per the website, outreachprogram.org.
The Iowa organization has received many distinctions since. Charity Navigator named them a four-star charity and Guide Star gave them a silver rating.
“That means we’re good people,” Hammer said. And they follow through.
In 2013, The Outreach Program received the 5,000 Point of Light Award in Washington, D.C. Points of Light is the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service mobilizing people to act to change the world and recognizing individuals who are making a difference through service and volunteerism.