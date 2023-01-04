Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

At Oelwein’s Birdnow Motor Trade, part of the Birdnow Family of Dealerships, the annual Season of Giving Sale recently concluded, with both the Community Kitchen Cupboard and the Plentiful Pantry benefiting from the remarkable generosity of the company and its clients.

“We are happy to report that, thanks to our great customers and amazing employees, over 11,000 meals and more than 400 non-perishable items have been donated to our local food pantries,” wrote Jeremy Birdnow of Birdnow Motors in a Facebook post.

