While Democrats in the Iowa House are working to legalize marijuana for recreational use, the board that oversees the state’s medical marijuana program on Monday rejected a request to permit the medicinal use of the dried marijuana plant “vaporizable flower,” citing numerous health concerns.
The petition was put forth by Bud & Mary’s, a major medical marijuana provider in the state formerly known as MedPharm.
“It didn’t bring out that there is damage that occurs to the body when you smoke or vape the THC, (which) includes lung and also brain damage,” said Doctor Jacqueline Stoken, one of the board members who reviewed the petition, according to a Radio Iowa report. These concerns are especially pertinent, she added, in the case of teens and young people, whose brains are still in the developmental stage.
Dr. Bob Shreck also serves on the review board and agreed with Stoken.
“The optics of a medical board approving a smokeable form are not good. There is concern about the normalization of marijuana use amongst our youth,” Shreck explained.
In the course of his comments, Shreck also acknowledged that the board’s action in refusing the petition, in itself, was of little practical significance, since an affirmative assessment on its part would have been the first step in a lengthy process ultimately requiring legislative action, Radio Iowa reported.
“Our recommendation,” he said, “would need to go to the Board of Medicine, and then would need to go to the Department of Health and would be in violation of current law. The best we could do would be to recommend that the legislature changed the law.”
Among Shreck’s other concerns is Bud & Mary’s recent name change from MedPharm, which has brought with it an apparently new approach to marketing, as well. “I felt their website is no longer a medical website. It’s a lifestyle website. And there are very alarming statements that are made on that,” Shreck said.
In refusing to accept the request, Shreck explained that a legal, inhalable form of medical marijuana is already available, while also emphasizing the limits of the drug’s medical benefits, generally. “Medical marijuana doesn’t cure any disease,” he said, Radio Iowa reported. “It relieves the effects and side effects of several chronic illnesses and chronic adverse conditions, but only for a few hours.”
While the lower cost of “vaporizable flower” stands as one possible benefit to allowing its use, Shreck and the board—which voted unanimously to deny the petition—agreed that a bit of monetary savings is far less significant than the unwanted consequences of allowing its use, according to Radio Iowa. Speaking for the board, Shreck observed, “we would concede that flower would be of lower cost — there’s no doubt of that, but the other costs, the social costs, the medical costs, the adverse costs, we think far outweigh the lower costs to the individual patient.”
That assessment, however, came under quick scrutiny on social media, including by one Twitter user who commented on a report of the board’s decision. “Cowards,” the post read. “They may as well said that they don’t care if people are priced out of using the product & that they think treatment is one size fits all.
“It totally ignores the price, side effects & extreme dangers of the pharma drugs people are currently taking instead of marijuana,” the critic concluded.