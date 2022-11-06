Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Meet author Jocelyn Green tonight at the library

Author Jocelyn Green will give a public presentation at the Oelwein Public Library today at 6 p.m.

Green inspires faith and courage as the award-winning and bestselling author of 20 books. Her most recent release, Drawn by the Current, is a finalist in historical fiction for the Christy Award.

