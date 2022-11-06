Meet author Jocelyn Green tonight at the library

Author Jocelyn Green will give a public presentation at the Oelwein Public Library today at 6 p.m.
Green inspires faith and courage as the award-winning and bestselling author of 20 books. Her most recent release, Drawn by the Current, is a finalist in historical fiction for the Christy Award.
Jocelyn will speak to attendees on how to transform the dusty textbook past into a living, breathing world that lifts right off the page.
After identifying the top reasons people read historical fiction, she will explore how to satisfy hopes for an immersive setting, historical integrity, nuanced characters, and timeless truths. With strategies, examples, and a few cautions, participants will come away with new ways to approach and appreciate historical fiction.
This session will appeal to both readers and writers. The event is hosted by PEO and sponsored by the Oelwein Public Library. It is open to the public.