Aurora native Cole Passick is finding his footing as the Hazleton city clerk.
He started in June and despite it being his first city clerking position, he brings more finance experience than one might expect from someone still finishing the second major in his bachelor’s degree.
Passick had finished the credits for his political science major from University of Northern Iowa, where he was involved in student government. He had stayed invoved, writing policy and chairing the finance committee of five students and five faculty that set budget line items for the school. He had a couple more classes to go on his public administration degree.
Then in March, a car rear-ended his motorcycle.
“After the accident, I couldn’t use a computer for like, two months,” he said. Screens and lights caused headaches.
“I’m actually going to ... finish out this upcoming semester,” he said.
He plans to keep riding his motorcycle.
“I served in combat in Afghanistan, so motorcycle’s my release, from PTSD, so not going to give it up,” Passick said.
Passick lives on the family farm with his mom, Barb Passick. After graduating from East Buchanan, he spent six years in the Marine Corps — four at Camp Hansen in Okinawa, Japan, and two in California at Camp Pendleton.
“In the Marine Corps, I was a supply chief for a bit after I got injured, I was in charge of millions of dollars of equipment and keeping it up to date,” he said.
He played a key policymaking role in starting the Combat Vets Motorcycle Association 39-6, a Cedar Falls branch of an international organization. “Our chapter specifically, we help veterans from Hwy. 20 to the Minnesota border, from 35 to 150.
“I’m the commander now, but at the time, I was treasurer and finance director, and I helped write all the articles of incorporation and getting the chapter stood up as a 501c3,” he said.
In four months working for the city so far, he says the learning has been fast-paced.
He has taken a course at the Iowa Municipal Finance Officers School and is working through the Midwest Assistance Program with trainer Chris McKee.
“When I first started people are like ‘clerks just sit in the office, file some paperwork, do the billing,’ it is not like that at all,” Passick said.
“You have reports after reports, people are having water bill problems. Here we’re a one person office (department).”
He issues “right around 300 water bills” monthly.
After having contracted for rural water while a city well pump was replaced, Passick expected city water customers would be back on city water this month.
The city is hiring for a public works director (while contracting out for water and wastewater services such as testing until then to meet state regulations).
The city has a part-time code enforcement officer although the council steers what direction the position will take. (“I do the rowing,” he said.)
“It’s a one-person office,” Passick said. “I’m always busy, there’s always something to be done, do or be learning. That’s why we bring in like the Midwest Assistantce Program or Chris McKee to come train. Because every time she comes, we fix three things and next thing you know we find five things to do differently. Her words of wisdom is, ‘this is (true) everywhere you go, especially small rural communities.’”
He has been meeting with an area board of city clerks quarterly, learning about practical municipal matters such as various funding sources and street improvement plans.
If he doesn’t know something, he knows he can ask another clerk or talk to the Iowa League of Cities.
He indicated he’s gaining practical knowledge he did not get to employ in college.
“This is the middle of public administration, the core foundation,” Passick said.
“I’m a huge policy believer, policy is the backbone to everything you do,” he said, noting the right policy will “set the bureaucracy on the right path.”