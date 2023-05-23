Join us at the Fayette Community Library as Lindsay of Cold-Blooded Redhead shares her menagerie of reptiles at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27. Meet reptiles up close and learn all about them. Please call 563-425-3344 to register.
