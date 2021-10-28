Meet the candidates for Oelwein School Board

Four candidates are seeking four seats in the Oelwein School Board election on Nov. 2. Incumbents Julie Williams and Bob Kalb are seeking re-election, while Erica Bushaw and Joni (Woodson) TeBockhorst are looking to fill vacant seats.
Directors are elected at-large to four-year terms.
All four candidates responded to an Oelwein Daily Register questionnaire.
ERICA BUSHAW
Erica Bushaw listed that her priorities are:
“Focus on a budget that prioritizes attracting and retaining the best educators and staff possible.
“Ensure that our students and their families, along with our staff, have the resources necessary for our students to thrive in both the classroom and in extracurricular activities.
“Advocate for the safety and health of our students, staff and community.”
Bushaw’s related governing experience includes membership on the Fayette County Community Foundation Committee, Iowa Pharmacy Association House of Delegates, and the Oelwein Community School District Superintendent Search Committee.
She described why she is running.
“As a parent of children in the district and an active community member, I see the incredible growth our district has made in the 12 years we’ve lived in Oelwein, but I also am aware of the potential that still waits to be tapped,” she said. “We have incredible staff within the Oelwein School District, and we need to ensure that our staff and our students are given every opportunity to realize that potential.”
BOB KALB
Bob Kalb joined the Oelwein Community School Board in 2012.
He listed these three priorities:
“Continue working to increase student achievement as well as the overall health and well-being of our students. I believe continually improving our efforts to assess, identify and address the needs of our younger students is extremely important in improving student success.
“Find the best people. I believe we have a great staff that truly cares about the Oelwein students and community. Continuing a culture where people can see their new ideas and programs come to life is important to me.
“Seek out areas in our budget where we can decrease non-educational expenses. These funds can be directed to areas that have a positive impact on students throughout the District as well as help to prevent additional tax increases.”
Kalb has served on other boards and committees, including church, school, county and cooperatives.
He is running “because I will make informed decisions and perform my duties in a manner I believe to be in the best interest of District students and residents.”
He is proudest of these District accomplishments:
“The education of our students during a pandemic. So much hard work by so many people. Thanks to everyone.
“Improvements in District culture. I believe our Oelwein School Community is one people would like to join.
“Major building improvements to the High School, Middle School, and Wings Park (Elementary). Creation of (the) Regional Tech Center. Opening of an additional gymnasium (at Sacred Heart) for district use. These were accomplished without a School Bond referendum increasing taxes.”
JONI TEBOCKHORST
Joni (Woodson) TeBockhorst, Oelwein Class of 2001, said of her priorities, “I am not campaigning for the school board with any specific agenda.
“However, I am excited to work with Oelwein Community School District’s staff along with all members in our community to provide the best educational experiences for the children in our district.
“I believe in putting the needs of students first and will be committed to ensuring our district has the resources and supports our children need to be successful in the classroom and in their extracurricular activities.”
“I was raised in Oelwein and graduated in the class of 2001,” TeBockhorst said. “My children attend school in Oelwein along with all of my nieces and nephews, so I feel I have a great ‘stake in the game.’ I plan on having continual communication with parents and community members in our district and will try my best to represent the wishes of parents, caregivers, students, and others in our community if elected to the board.”
JULIE WILLIAMS
Julie Williams joined the Oelwein School Board in 2017.
Williams listed three priorities:
“Continuation of excellent academic programs.
“Continue to successfully manage the pandemic.
“Continue the OCSD excellence.”
As to why to vote for her, Williams said, “I have been a part of this district for more than 30 years. I care deeply for the success of this district.”
Although she did not mention it, recently and for decades in the past, Williams has been a drama director. She is currently co-directing “The Music Man” musical, set Nov. 5 and 6, with an assistant and the choral director. She has also coached competitive speech.