MAYNARD — Four are joining the West Central teaching staff this fall. They are introducing themselves in response to questions.
BAILEY BERGMAN
Bailey Bergman will teach high school science at West Central this fall.
Bergman earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Iowa and a 5-12 all-science teaching degree from Upper Iowa University and has been subbing for a year and a half in the district.
She especially enjoys teaching, she writes, “When students have the ah-ha moments and something clicks in their minds.”
Bergman played quidditch in college. She also enjoys reading, writing, watching Netflix, and playing Dungeons and Dragons (DnD). She has an older brother.
She’s looking forward to “getting to know my students and building relationships.”
MIKE SASS
Mike Sass will be teaching fourth grade at West Central in his 22nd year of teaching, coming from the Postville School District. He has taught mostly fifth grade, along with some fourth and sixth.
Sass graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in elementary education. He is also licensed to coach.
“I just love working with kids and helping them learn,” he writes. “The look on their face when they now understand something they had trouble with previously.”
He has two children, a daughter, Quinn who is starting kindergarten in Postville and a son named Sullivan who is in 3-year-old preschool.
A sports enthusiast, Sass writes he loves to golf in the summer and loves basketball. “I stay very busy with my children’s activities,” he writes.
The summer after high school graduation, Sass took the opportunity to travel to Australia to play in a basketball tournament. “It was a great experience,” he writes.
“I am looking forward to meeting all of the kids and people in the community. I’m really excited to start at West Central,” he writes.
Editor’s note: Former fourth-grade teacher Carla Even is continuing with West Central as a math interventionist.
MARISSA WRIGHT-POST
Marissa Wright-Post will be teaching second grade at West Central this fall in her fourth year teaching, after three years teaching third grade at Edgewood-Colesburg.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Central College with Reading and Strategist I endorsements and is working on a master’s degree from Drake University.
Her husband is Nate Post.
In teaching, Wright-Post appreciates that “every day is new and different and every student shows their own growth.”
Of her hobbies: “I say I am an 80-year-old stuck in a 20-year-old’s body. I like knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, baking, reading, and hanging out with family and friends.”
She has read Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows 23 times.
She looks forward to “getting to learn all about all my new students and having a great year.”