Three candidates are running uncontested for Maynard City Council, Helene Child, Gene Holtz and Richard Scheffel. They are running at-large, so all Maynard in-town voters will have all three on the ballot on Nov. 2.
HELENE CHILD
Helene Child will be the newest member of the Maynard City Council if elected.
She is currently on the Council filling the at-large seat that was held by Rick Howard.
“I am interested in helping with the Park and helping make decisions for the good of our town,” she said.
“I want to fix the roads,” she added.
“I am a self-employed hairstylist and so I own a small business in town.”
She is owner and stylist at Silhouette’s Salon and studied cosmetology at Northeast Iowa Community College.
GENE HOLTZ
Gene Holtz was elected to the Maynard City Council to fill a vacancy in 2019.
He was born and raised in Fayette County and graduated from West Central High School in Maynard and Wartburg College in Waverly with a bachelor’s degree in computer science. He retired as the chief information officer for S. C. Johnson and also worked for the Dow Chemical Company in his 30-plus-year career.
Gene, and his wife, Carol, returned to Maynard when he retired in 2013.
In addition to City Council, he serves on the Fayette County Economic Development and Tourism Board, West Central Foundation Board, and in various leadership roles at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Maynard.
The couple has three daughters, a son-in-law and three grandchildren.
RICHARD SCHEFFEL
Richard Scheffel joined the Maynard City Council around 2000 and has served consecutively since then.
He listed his priorities for the City.
“Make Maynard an attractive and welcoming city.
“Develop our municipal economy by enhancing our businesses and tourism.
“Expand the housing options in Maynard.”
Scheffel chairs the Fayette County Community Foundation, is president of the West Central Education Association and is also a member of the Northeast Iowa Funders Network.
His proudest accomplishments while on the City Council are:
“Recruiting new members for the council.“Highlighting the Maynard Library in a video for the FCCF.”
Scheffel gave reasons to vote for him.
“I am experienced and approachable,” he said. “I am happy to bring any citizen’s concern(s) to the council.”