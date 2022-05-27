Dakota Drish was appointed as the chief of a growing Fairbank Police Department of six part-timers on April 4. He supervises five other part-time officers.
Fairbank City Council appointed Drish, formerly an officer, as the next chief on April 4, in a 4-0 vote.
This followed the passing of former Fairbank Police Chief Mike Everding from cancer on March 19.
“I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve the city of Fairbank,” Drish told the Daily Register, adding he looks forward to continuing to work with elected officials and city staff moving forward. “This group of individuals have been very professional and helpful to me and to our department at ensuring that we have had a smooth transition from Chief Everding to myself.”
“In all, we have a total of six officers, including myself, who are working hard to provide professional community-oriented policing principles for the city of Fairbank,” Drish said.
As chief, Drish’s role has shifted toward administration. With the shift to the administrative role of chief, he is looking to equip officers with resources for organization, equipment and training to ensure the continuity of professional services while ensuring the schedule is staffed as needed.
In law enforcement, what a day looks like
can vary greatly, he said. It may be spent assisting an individual in a life-threatening medical emergency, a parent struggling with decisions and discipline, or attempting to protect life or property in a criminal emergency.
“Our officers work diligently to assist the citizens of Fairbank in many different necessary roles as requested,” Drish said.
The department is improving on existing programs, and adding requested ones.
“At this time, we have instituted a school resource officer position and are working more readily with the school system to foster a supportive environment with the students and staff,” Drish said.
Now, a drug recognition expert officer is available to assist with impaired drivers, as is an investigator for long-term cases.
The department is also tasked with enforcing laws pertaining to the unlawful dissemination of sexual materials.
“We have been asked to educate the students about the potential consequences surrounding unlawfully sending and receiving of unlawfully inappropriate sexual material using mobile devices,” Drish said, “in an effort to deter this activity from continuing to occur.”
The department also works to ensure adequate staffing for Fairbank Island Days, set June 23-25.
“We are preparing, planning and scheduling more of our officers to be working at that time as it does bring an increased volume of folks to our city,” Drish said. “The city of Fairbank also has a committee that is working to secure contracted Buchanan County deputies for the large events that will be taking place.”
At times when no part-time Fairbank officers can cover, the department and city will continue to rely on the Buchanan and Fayette County Sheriff’s offices respectively for emergency response.