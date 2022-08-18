Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

New Starmont faculty are, from left, front row, Kris Stocks, Megan DeBack, Tatum Rau; back row, Payton Rundle, Ashley Becker and Todd Quigley.

 MIRA SCHMITT-CASH | OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER

New faculty have joined the Starmont School District and were asked to introduce themselves to the community.

ASHLEY BECKER

