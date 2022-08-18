New faculty have joined the Starmont School District and were asked to introduce themselves to the community.
ASHLEY BECKER
Ashley Becker will be returning to Starmont in the third-grade classroom.
“I’m very excited to work with incredibly supportive and exceptional team members again and work with the great families I’ve missed,” Becker wrote.
“My kids and I have been enjoying the summer exploring everything in Elkader and all the surrounding areas. We love to learn about history, the great outdoors, and we were even able to venture to the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum in Burr Oak and the Porter House in Decorah to end our final summer days. We enjoy agate hunting and UTV rides around the grandparents’ farm whenever we have free time.”
MEGAN DEBACK
Megan DeBack will be the new Spanish teacher at Starmont. She lives in West Union with her husband Chris. She grew up in Festina and attended the University of Northern Iowa.
This coming school year will be her seventh year of teaching. She has previously taught Spanish and English as a Second Language at South Winneshiek, North Fayette Valley and Howard-Winneshiek Community Schools.
“I am looking forward to meeting everyone and becoming part of the Starmont community!” she wrote
.
TODD QUIGLEY
Todd Quigley will teach high school social studies.
He is returning to Iowa after spending six years teaching in Missouri, one year teaching in Kirksville and the last five years teaching eighth-grade social studies in Macon. Prior to that, he taught at Woodward Academy west of Des Moines.
Quigley graduated from University of Northern Iowa in 2008 and grew up in Tripoli.
He has two older brothers, two nieces and two nephews. He enjoys spending time with family and attending sporting events, “particularly if I have a family member participating,” he wrote
.
TATUM RAU
Tatum Rau will instruct 6-12 agriculture and advise FFA at Starmont.
She grew up on a farm near Elgin. She graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in agriculture and life sciences education in May.
Tatum spent the summer planning a wedding and enjoying time with family, including a new puppy, Mack. In July, she married Troy Rau and they reside on the family farm near Stanley.
Rau said she looks forward to providing a wide variety of experiences to her students through agriculture courses and FFA activities.
PAYTON RUNDLE
Payton Rundle will teach art at Starmont.
She graduated from Mount Mercy University in 2021 with an art education degree.
“I look forward to building strong relationships with the students and the Starmont staff members,” she wrote
. “This year I want to focus on collaborating with not only my coworkers but with my students on creating engaging student-led projects.”
This summer, she married her partner Nolan. They have two dogs and currently live in Manchester. Payton was born and raised in Iowa around the Cedar Rapids area.
She loves spending time outdoors, kayaking, hiking and boating. Her husband and she enjoy attending concerts and working on home improvement projects.
“Look forward to meeting everyone!” she wrote
.
KRISTINE STOCKS
Kristine Stocks will teach elementary special education and wrote
she is “very excited to begin my next chapter of teaching at at Starmont.”
She is certified as a K-6 Elementary teacher, K-8 Mathematics and 5-12 Instructional Strategist I and has been teaching for 23 years, two years subbing in a variety of schools, 12 years teaching in a residential treatment center, and the past nine years as a high school special education teacher.
Stocks was born and raised in southwest Wisconsin. She moved to Arlington eight years ago when she met her husband, Jim Stocks. She is a step-mom to “six wonderful kids,” with two still in high school.
She has been involved at Starmont as a SMA-FA board member for the past five years, “so you may have seen me around,” she wrote.
“During my free time I enjoy working outside, taking care of my flowers, cruising in the convertible with my husband, and spending time with family and friends,” she wrote.