FAIRBANK — Two teachers joining the Wapsie Valley School District faculty this fall are introducing themselves to the community, in response to questions.
JOHN KLEITSCH
John Kleitsch will be teaching fifth-grade math and science this year at Wapsie Valley’s Fairbank Elementary. He was previously an associate and full-time sub with the district.
Kleitsch holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a special education endorsement from Upper Iowa University. He student-taught in Denver.
With some prior time in the classroom, Kleitsch writes, he appreciates “the connections I will be able to make with students. I have had many positive experiences coaching many students in the district through various sports. The classroom connections are just different though, and I really look forward to seeing the growth in that area.”
He’s also looking forward to “making mistakes in front of the students. It may sound weird but I’m not perfect and they should see that. Showing them how there are ways to make mistakes productive and learn from them. This is in all aspects of the day, not just a math problem. Building leaders as a whole and watching students from top to bottom grow in all areas will be really rewarding,” he writes.
John and his wife, Spencer, a family practice provider, have three boys and a girl, three of whom will be in school this year. The kids are fourth-grader Evan, age 9; second-grader Reid, age 7; pre-kindergartner Paul, age 4, and Morgan, age 2.
His interests include “anything outdoors with the family right now. We love our pool at home and a big yard to run in. We have a camper we try to use as much as possible which adds the opportunities for hiking, biking, and fishing. Pheasant hunting has always been a passion for me and now my kids. We have always had German Shorthairs as hunting pets.
“Sports also play a huge role in my life as well. As of now, if there is a sport to do my boys are doing it usually with me coaching, but I wouldn’t trade it. Track, golf, football, wrestling, and baseball are the big ones.
“I have always grown up thinking-up and building things and still enjoy a good project. In the spring and fall, you can find me in a tractor helping my dad on the farm as well. It’s what keeps family farms working. I also serve on the Readlyn Fire Department,” he writes.
“My dad’s name is also John, so my brain processes a lot of information when the name John or Johnny is said,” Kleitsch writes. “Difference-makers on if I respond may be the geographical location (in Readlyn and Fairbank I’m usually Johnny, but in Klinger and the surrounding area I’m John), what someone may have started calling me, or if I may be the only John around.”
CARMEN WILLE
Carmen Wille will be teaching agriculture education in her first year at Wapsie Valley and her second year teaching, coming from Edgewood-Colesburg.
Wille holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from Iowa State University with certifications in 5-12 Biology and Multioccupations (MOC). “This (MOC) endorsement authorizes me to supervise students in school-to-work programs or (the) like,” Wille writes.
“My favorite thing about teaching is providing hands-on experiences for students that allow them to explore different career paths,” Wille writes.
She grew up on her family’s dairy farm outside of Waukon with three brothers.
“I have a dog, and he is named after Jack Trice Stadium,” she writes.
Her hobbies include traveling, hiking, and spending time with friends and family.
“I am looking forward to building relationships with my students and being a part of the Wapsie Valley family!”