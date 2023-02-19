The Wapsie Valley FFA is 55 members strong, led by Advisor Carmen Wille. It was chartered in 1977.
The classes taught are Seventh Grade Agricultural Exploratory, Eighth Grade Agricultural Exploratory, Ag 1, Ag 2, Natural Resources/Conservation, Agronomy, Precision Agriculture, Senior Seminar, Horticulture and Animal Science.
The chapter and its members have received several high-ranking awards since last February, including the
• Supreme National Chapter Award
• First Proficiency Award Place in Dairy Production — Entrepreneurship: Noah Richards
• WHO Public Relations Award
• 2022 Iowa Degree recipients: Keegon Brown, Brok Grober, Tyce Hagenow, Clayton Hershey, Austin Hesse, Anthony Jacque, Cannon Joerger, Sydney Matthias, Cole Snyder and Elle Voy.
• 2022 Tri-State Dairy Convention Sixth Place Individual Non-Reasons Division: Kaiden Belinsky
• 2022 Tri-State Dairy Convention Eighth Place Individual: Mae Wedemeier
• 2022 District Soils Evaluation Fourth Place Individual: Gabe Matthias
• 2022 Ninth Place Team District Soils Evaluation: Brock Kleitsch, Brody Kleitsch, Gabe Matthias and Lily Schwickerath
• 2022 American Degree Recipients: Brady Benning, Kaylee Kleitsch, Ethan Oltrogge, Courtney Schmitz and Dallas Wittenberg
• 2023 Iowa Degree Recipients: Brody Kleitsch, Brock Kleitsch, Matilda Miller, Reese Peine, Caitlyn Rechkemmer, Noah Richards, Madyson Richards, Kaliya Lampe and Lily Schwickerath
The program offers hands-on learning in the field and the greenhouse. Chapter members harvest crops from the chapter test plot each year. They maintain a school greenhouse and have a plant sale in the spring.
The chapter excels at community service activities which are aimed toward giving back to the communities in the district who support them.
Chapter members enjoy hosting the Fairbank and Readlyn omelette breakfasts. Their Readlyn Omelette Breakfast is tentatively scheduled for March 26. The Fairbank Breakfast was held in December.
The Spring Plant Sale is another way to support the chapter, and one’s own garden.
Other community activities that members enjoy include volunteering at Fairbank Days, Grump Days, county fairs and other annual service events.
The chapter also focuses on Leadership Development Events and award applications.
Friends of Wapsie Valley FFA, the alumni association, also supports the chapter.
