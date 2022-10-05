Retired school personnel who served in the West Central, Sumner-Fredericksburg or Starmont districts are among those invited to attend the West Union area Iowa Retired School Personnel Association (WU-IRSPA) meeting Wednesday, October 12, at 1:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held at the Fayette County Historical Building in West Union.
West Union Chamber of Commerce Manager Matt Marsala will be the event’s featured speaker, while Frank Olson and Dick Woodard will also present on the progress of the West Union Trail’s connection with the Echo Valley Trail.
At the program’s conclusion, a short meeting will be held, which will be followed by lunch and fellowship hosted by current members.
Any retired personnel from schools in Fayette County which border the North Fayette Valley district are welcome to visit and attend the WU-IRSPA meetings. This includes not only teachers and administrators but also custodians, cooks, bus drivers and secretaries, among others.
Included in the group’s community outreach activities is the annual support and scholarships it provides to NFV students, which, according to the group’s president Gay Bowden, gives members a great opportunity to be involved in identifying scholarship winners.
“Retired school personnel can join and be part of the association that provides the annual Herring Scholarships for the students of the Fayette County school districts,” said Bowden. “By being a member you can be part of the selection process each year for the student recipients.”