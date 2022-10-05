Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Retired school personnel who served in the West Central, Sumner-Fredericksburg or Starmont districts are among those invited to attend the West Union area Iowa Retired School Personnel Association (WU-IRSPA) meeting Wednesday, October 12, at 1:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the Fayette County Historical Building in West Union.

