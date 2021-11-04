Feb 14, 1978 — Oct. 28, 2021
OELWEIN — Melissa “Missy” Kay Spragg Cook, 43, of Oelwein passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at Oelwein MercyOne. A celebration of life for Missy will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Oelwein Knights of Columbus from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Missy was born Feb. 14, 1978 at Mercy Hospital in Oelwein, to parents Alan and Karen (Gregerson) Spragg. Missy graduated from Oelwein Community High School in 1997. After high school, Missy attended Marshalltown Community College, Carroll University and completed her Bachelor’s degree at Saint Leo University in Florida. Missy received degrees in Business, Marketing, and specialized in Accounting. She was also a few classes away from getting her psychology degree. Missy excelled with a 15 year financial reporting career, which included her employment with the Iowa Foundation of Medical Care, Principal Financial Group and Marsh McLennan. She loved her family, especially get togethers with her cousins. Missy was also an avid reader, loved to travel and the companionship of her fur baby, Mondo.
Missy is survived by her daughter, Mercedes Cook, Ames, parents Alan and Karen (Gregerson) Spragg, Oelwein, two sisters, Jenny (Bryan) Bayness, Fairbank and Heather (Michael) Miller, Oelwein, three nieces, Taylor Spragg-Roth, Oelwein, Haley Bayness, Fairbank, Jade Miller, Waverly and a nephew, Devon Miller, Oelwein, great niece Addison Richardson, Oelwein and great nephews Anthony and Preston Scroggins, Waverly; grandparents, Mervin and Lois (Weyant) Gregerson, Oelwein, Greg (Leanne) Gregerson, Rapid City, SD, Jim (Patti) Spragg, Hudson, FL, Sam Cook, Nancy Cook and Dr. Ken Crager, Sarasota, FL, Terry Cook, Grinnell, Fred Cook and Sebastian, Ankeny, and several cousins, great aunts and uncles.
Missy is preceded in death by her grandparents LeRoy and Valena Spragg, Lucille and Richard Hildebrand, two aunts, Jean Spragg and Judy Spragg Unglesbee, an uncle, Doug Unglesbee, two cousins, Dakota Gregerson and Seth Gregerson.
Condolences may be sent in care of Alan and Karen Spragg, 1101 W. Charles St., Oelwein, IA 50662.