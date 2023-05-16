The Oelwein Daily Register will be publishing the schedule of area Memorial Day services.
All area service organizations, including American Legions, VFWs, AMVETS, etc., are asked to submit the dates, times, locations and special speakers for Memorial Day observances, including breakfasts or luncheons before or after the events.
Coverage areas include communities in Fayette, Clayton and Buchanan counties.
The deadline to submit information is Saturday, May 20. Information can be emailed to: editor@oelweindailyregister.com or dropped off at the front counter at the newspaper office, 25 1st St. S.E.