Four-year-old Finley Stamp wasn’t sure about her role as Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary’s Miss Poppy for Memorial Poppy Days, but she bravely stepped up into a Council chair and smiled for Mayor Brett DeVore as he signed her proclamation Monday night.
“I love that outfit,” the mayor said, complimenting Finley’s patriotic-striped dress, as she beamed.
Finley is the daughter of Jake Stamp and Mandy Koester and granddaughter of Auxiliary member Leanna Stamp, who accompanied her on her visit to Council chambers.
Young Finley has a long line of military service relatives including her aunt Lisa Stamp currently serving in the U.S. Navy. Her grandfather Dennis Stamp was in the Peace Corps, while great-grandfathers Frank Stamp and Leonard Raum served in WWII and the Korean War, respectively. She will proudly represent the Memorial Poppy at one of the distribution locations Kwik Star, Casey’s, Fareway or Dollar Fresh on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28.
In reading the proclamation, Mayor DeVore said, “This remembrance period is a time for all citizens in this community to reflect and recall to mind, the many sacrifices made by our Veterans to ensure the peace we now enjoy. The Poppy symbolically perpetuates the memory and deeds of the fallen and those who die in the future. It is a symbol of both peace and hope … I call upon all of our citizens pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom by wearing the Memorial Poppy.”
Following the proclamation signing, Poppy chair Mary Lou Kimball presented the mayor with the first poppy. Other Council members followed suit with contributions for poppies from Finley.