Growing up in Oelwein in the 1970s, the highlight of every summer was playing little league baseball.
The Tee League was for boys ages eight and nine. The baseball was placed on a tee for the batter to hit. The Midwest League was for boys ages ten, eleven, twelve, and thirteen. The Midwest League was conventional baseball with a pitcher throwing to the batter.
I played Little League baseball from 1973 to 1978.
Every spring, The Oelwein Daily Register printed an application for boys interested in playing baseball. Boys mailed in the application along with a small enrollment fee. Local businesses helped sponsor the teams.
It was an exciting day when the rosters were printed in The Daily Register. The telephone lines would be buzzing as boys immediately called their friends with the news of their assigned team. Each player received a t-shirt with the name of the business he was representing on the back.
The season was typically 15 games from mid-June to early August. The games were played at Wings Park Diamonds 1, 2 and 3. Home plate at Diamond 2 was where the outfield is currently located. There was no outfield fence at Diamond 2. If a batter hit a prodigious blast, it might roll all the way to the road, which ran north and south of Wings Park. The creek, which ran south of Diamond 2, frequently overflowed. Diamond 2 was closed for the entire summer of 1978 because the field was waterlogged.
Tee League games were on Tuesday night and Thursday afternoon. Midwest League games were on Monday night and Friday afternoon. Games cancelled due to rain were rescheduled to whatever date the diamonds were available.
Games were five innings and usually lasted one hour. Every player had to bat and play at least two innings in the field. There were four outfielders. No base stealing was allowed.
The umpires were Bob Allen and Hap Vyverberg. Bob Allen always wore overalls and was in a hurry for the game to get over. Between innings, he would exclaim, “Hustle in and hustle out, boys!” Hap Vyverberg was so quiet you could barely hear him call balls and strikes.
There was only one set of catcher’s equipment for each Midwest League game. Thus, the catchers for both teams shared the same equipment. The catcher’s helmet was like a football helmet with a cage on the front. I played catcher, and the helmet would be soaked in sweat from the opposing team’s catcher.
There was no ten-run rule in the 1970s. If one team was slaughtering another, the game continued until all the innings were played. There were six Tee League teams in 1973: Fareway, First National Bank, Lagerstrom’s Plumbing and Heating, The Oelwein Daily Register, Sunnyside Lanes and Vogel Insurance Agency. Without the ten-run rule, some games could get lopsided. On Tuesday, June 19, 1973, for example, Lagerstrom’s Plumbing and Heating defeated Vogel Insurance Agency 52-27 and Fareway defeated The Oelwein Daily Register 38-4.
There were seven Midwest League teams in 1975: Dr. Ralls Optometrist, Hintz-Ziegler Insurance Agency, J and L Sport Shop, Keniston Brothers Packing Plant, Oelwein Auto Trim, Oelwein State Bank and United Auto Workers Local Number 1165.
On Monday, August 4, 1975, Oelwein State Bank defeated Hintz-Ziegler Insurance Agency 25-0. I played for Hintz-Ziegler Insurance on that day, and vividly remember running around under the hot August sun as Oelwein State Bank’s batters blasted hits all over the field.
Sometimes, teams were shorthanded because several players were on vacation. However, the games still went on. In a Midwest League game on Wednesday, July 28, 1976, I was playing for Dick and Dolly’s Lounge and hit a triple versus Keniston Brothers because Keniston’s was short of outfielders.
After the games were over, a player’s mother would bring treats like pop, popsicles or candy bars.
The season concluded with the all-star games on Diamond 1 in early August. The players on the championship teams received their trophies before the all-star games.
In 1974, my Oelwein Daily Register team won the Tee League championship with a 13-1 record. I received a beautiful trophy with a batter on top inscribed “Tee League Champs 1974.” In 1976, my Dick and Dolly’s Lounge team won the Midwest League Championship with an 11-4 record. The trophy I received was much smaller than the one I received two years before. The batter on top was plastic like something from a Cracker Jack box. The bat the batter was holding later broke off when I was dusting it. I glued it back on. The trophy is inscribed “Midwest League Champs 1976.”
I still display both trophies. They bring back pleasant memories of a simpler time in life.
After the trophy presentation, the all-star games were played. The stands were packed to capacity. The all-stars were introduced over the public-address system and received all-star certificates. The games were often played under the lights. I was fortunate to play in two all-star games and felt like a real Major League Baseball player.
It has been 45 years since I played in an Oelwein Little League baseball game. However, the desire to play baseball has never left me.
Every summer, I have the urge to grab my bat and glove, hop on my bike and pedal to Wings Park. I miss the sound of batting practice echoing across the diamond as another baseball game was about to begin.