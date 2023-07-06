Jacob (Jake) Levin, an immigrant from Poland, and his wife Margaret moved their family from Nevada, IA, to Oelwein in the early 1940s. They owned and operated numerous businesses in the Oelwein community, including Oelwein Concrete Company, Oelwein Sand and Gravel, Levin Buy and Sell Furs and Levin Iron, Metal and Auto Parts.
In 1975, son Ben Levin purchased the Iron and Metal company. Ben Levin was also mayor of Oelwein in the early 1980s. As mayor, Ben Levin was the impetus for the construction of the four lane through Oelwein, rerouting busy traffic off Frederick Ave.
Jake Levin’s concrete business built the first municipal swimming pool in Oelwein. That pool was used for nearly five decades before the present pool was built at the same location.
The Oelwein Sand and Gravel Company property was eventually donated to the city as Levin Park and part of our beautiful bike trail.