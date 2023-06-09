It is generally believed that dementia is a bad thing.
Maybe it could be a blessing in disguise.
If you had it, you would not remember that Iowa ranked 1st in education when former Governor Terry Branstad left office.
We’re now 15th and declining.
You wouldn’t remember when a fourteen-year old’s main job was to get a good education. Without that education, they will be able to work that low-paying, dead-end job the rest of their lives!
You also wouldn’t remember Iowa’s miserable attempt to privatize Medicaid. That company is probably available to oversee the school voucher program for only $7 or $8 million!
There is a saying, “ignorance is bliss.” Maybe that’s why a lot of people you meet are smiling.
John Roete
Oelwein