The Friends of MercyOne met in the boardroom on the first floor of the MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center with president Anita Mars presiding.
The auxiliary prayer was recited in unison by Mars, Vice-President Sheila Bryan, Secretary Barbara Rundle, Edith Biddinger, Dawn Kendall, Sue Schneider, Carol Tousley, Judy Malget, Terri Derflinger, Barbara Ferrari, Sharon Link and Beth Fish, administrative assistant. Absent was Janet Hofmeyer, treasurer, Barb Sanders, Mary Jo Snitker and Jill Groth, administrator.
The minutes and treasurer reports of the May meeting were approved. Thank-you notes were read from scholarship winners who were received at the May Tea, Emma Smock and Ashlyn Hyde.
Fish reported that Mercy Week will start Sept. 25. Many things are planned.
Committee reports were given.
GIFT SHOP: Link reported that all is going well. There are many items for sale for fall. Please stop in. Also, if you would like to volunteer to work at the Gift Shop for a three-hour shift, contact Link. MEMBERSHIP: Hofmeyer and Rundle are promoting the membership, $10 for a one-year membership, and $100 for a lifetime membership. FUNDRAISING: The Jewelry Sale will be a one-day event, on Nov. 16. Our annual Bake Sale will be held Nov. 21. The Love Lights ceremony will be held Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. Lists of Committees and dates were passed around for board members to sign. The board will also gather Sept. 21 at 1 p.m. to work on Mercy Park grounds.
Officers for 2023-2024 years are Anita Mars, Sheila Bryan, Janet Hofmeyer and Barbara Rundle.
The next meeting will be Oct. 2.