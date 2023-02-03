Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

MercyOne logo

MercyOne has made the “difficult decision” to close MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care, said a statement a company spokesperson issued to an inquiry. The last day long-term care will be provided is April 7, 2023, the statement said.

“With care and safety as top priorities,” the statement continued, “we are working closely with our residents and families to ensure a smooth relocation to new facilities. We are also working closely with MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care colleagues.

Trending Food Videos