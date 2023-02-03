MercyOne has made the “difficult decision” to close MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care, said a statement a company spokesperson issued to an inquiry. The last day long-term care will be provided is April 7, 2023, the statement said.
“With care and safety as top priorities,” the statement continued, “we are working closely with our residents and families to ensure a smooth relocation to new facilities. We are also working closely with MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care colleagues.
“We are working closely with impacted colleagues on next steps, including transferring to other openings within MercyOne. Consistent with our values, we are committed to providing support and career assistance to colleagues impacted through this transition,” the spokesperson added, in response to follow-up questions.
Several factors played into the decision, the statement said.
“Like all health care systems, MercyOne has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation costs and labor shortages. This decision is one part of an overall plan to address the economic realities of the fundamental shift in health care post-pandemic.
“MercyOne remains committed to the community of Oelwein and will continue to offer health care services at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center,” the statement concluded.
Records on the Oelwein Senior Care facility maintained by the Department of Inspections and Appeals online date back to July 1, 1999.
The Trinity Health website, while it did not address the specific closure, called on the current 118th Congress to act, referencing issues facing the health care industry.
“Unfortunately, it is becoming increasingly hard to live our mission, because:
“The majority of health systems are operating in the red because Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement is not reflective of the cost to deliver care.
“We are in the midst of a health care workforce shortage that is at crisis level and can’t be resolved by simply moving workers around,” the broad statement from Trinity Health reads in part.