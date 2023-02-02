WATERLOO – “The nation goes red in February.” That’s the American Heart Association’s pledge as communities and organizations, including MercyOne, take part in raising awareness about cardiovascular disease and stroke. As the largest cardiac care provider in Iowa, MercyOne continues to be the regional leader in clinical heart research, with cutting-edge therapies – including new drugs, medical devices and surgical procedures.
“Heart disease is the number one cause of death in both men and women in the U.S. but women often experience more atypical symptoms,” said Dr. Hannah Carlsen, a family medicine provider at MercyOne. “Women often think those symptoms like shortness of breath, dizziness, upper back pressure or extreme fatigue are just because of the flu or acid reflux, but there can really be something more serious going on such as a heart attack.”