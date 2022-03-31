CLIVE — Research shows health consumers are more likely to seek care and follow recommendations from a doctor when they feel like they have a connection, according to Stephen Nielson, manager of digital health at MercyOne.
The health network announced this week a matching tool with the goal of improving patient-provider connections. Simply take the quiz, view matches and schedule an appointment.
By taking a short quiz, individuals in need of a primary care provider share how they view and care for their health and what kind of expert they want to match. Then, the tool shows primary care providers in their area accepting new patients.
“With this new approach MercyOne makes it easy to find an expert you trust,” Nielson said.
Primary care providers are the first step into MercyOne’s network of experts across many specialties. Learn more about the matching tool at www.mercyone.org/find-a-doctor/patient-provider-match-patient-bond.