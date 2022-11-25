Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

MercyOne Oelwein

There will be a free mammogram night for women over 40 from 1-7 p.m. on Oct. 4 at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.

MercyOne’s Oelwein Medical Center was among the state’s rural hospitals recently recognized with a Performance Leadership Award from the Chartis Center for Rural Health. Performance Leadership Awards honor those hospitals in the top quartile (the 75th percentile and above) of performance in the categories of Quality, Outcomes, and Patient Perspective.

Individual hospitals are eligible to be honored in all three categories simultaneously. MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center received its award in the Quality category.

