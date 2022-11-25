MercyOne’s Oelwein Medical Center was among the state’s rural hospitals recently recognized with a Performance Leadership Award from the Chartis Center for Rural Health. Performance Leadership Awards honor those hospitals in the top quartile (the 75th percentile and above) of performance in the categories of Quality, Outcomes, and Patient Perspective.
Individual hospitals are eligible to be honored in all three categories simultaneously. MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center received its award in the Quality category.
“MercyOne is extremely proud of our affiliate hospitals for this important recognition they achieved this year,” said MercyOne CEO Bob Ritz. “Today’s announcement confirms what we already know at MercyOne, we are blessed with amazing doctors, nurses, care giving teams and support teams to bring our mission to life each day with each person we serve. We are so proud of our affiliates.”
The Performance Leadership Awards earned by Oelwein Medical Center and other honorees are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, which is widely recognized as among the healthcare industry’s most objective, as well as most comprehensive, tool for evaluatting the performance of rural hospitals.
“Although the last two years have placed unprecedented pressure on the rural health safety net, the dedication to serving the community that we’re so accustomed to seeing from rural hospitals across the country hasn’t wavered,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Let us celebrate the power of rural on National Rural Health Day and honor the facilities working tirelessly to provide access to high quality healthcare services to their communities.”
Others in the region receiving Performance Leadership Awards include Guttenberg Municipal Hospital (in both the Quality and Patient Perspectives categories), as well as MercyOne locations in Dyersville (Quality), New Hampton (Quality) and Elkader (Quality and Patient Perspectives).
Only one hospital in Iowa, Osage’s Mitchell County Regional Health Center, received honors in all three categories.