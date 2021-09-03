MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center has two new leaders.
Jessica Lenz is the new supervisor of Food and Nutrition Services.
Lenz graduated from Oelwein High School in 2016 before attending Kirkwood Community College. She earned her Associate of Applied Science degree in culinary arts in 2018 and completed the Baking and Pastry Arts program in 2019. She has worked for MercyOne for the past several years as a cook.
Lenz enjoys spending time with her family, camping and baking.
Dr. Marius Balola, PharmD, is the new Pharmacist-in-Charge at MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center.
Balola earned his Doctor of Pharmacy from Oregon State University in 2019. He moved to Iowa after graduation to be closer to family.
Balola enjoys spending time outdoors and playing music with his family. He speaks Swahili, French and Spanish.