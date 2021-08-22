MercyOne Medical Center in Oelwein has been ranked first in Iowa on community benefit by the health care think tank, the Lown Institute, citing hospital tax filings and cost reports from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid from 2018. This index ranked over 3,600 hospitals based on spending on charity care, community health initiatives and proportion of patient revenue from Medicaid which it said shows the commitment to caring for low-income patients.
“We are humbled by this honor, and it motivates to continue to find ways to make an impact, and promote health and well-being,” said MercyOne Oelwein Site Administrator Jill Groth.
Groth gave examples of the hospital system’s community benefit programming.
“MercyOne has been active with our Community Care financial support program for our eligible patients, our Mobile Food Bank monthly distributions in partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank serving a couple hundred households each month, Free Mammography Nights, free Care-A-Van transportation services, speaking engagements and trainings,” Groth said.
Many restrictions were placed on hospitals such as MercyOne Oelwein with the COVID pandemic, but Groth indicated community benefit is still a focus.
“It still is a focus of ours and we still are trying to do what has always been done with mitigation,” she said. “Like the mobile food pantry distribution, we had to change due to COVID but we didn’t cancel.
COMMUNITY CARE
The MercyOne Community Care Program offers financial subsidization of services that are not otherwise covered, Groth said. Patients apply and may qualify after a review of their assets and ability to pay.
MOBILE FOOD BANK
The mobile food pantry in Oelwein occurs the second Wednesday of the month, usually at 4 p.m. The lineup starts in the parking lot behind Ace Hardware.
The MercyOne Oelwein and Northeast Iowa Food Bank Waterloo partnership goes back many years. MercyOne donates money to the food bank and supplies volunteers monthly at the Plaza. Requirements for indoor social distancing amid the pandemic led it to be changed to a drive-through.
It’s working well, according to Groth.
“We have two lanes of traffic that come through typically with food items in the middle and volunteers on both sides,” Groth said.
Oelwein had a good volunteer response into the 2021 distribution.
The Waterloo Food Bank packing site saw the supply of volunteers decline early during the pandemic. Oelwein MercyOne staff reached out to their MercyOne Waterloo colleagues and created an online signup for packing for the local truck in Waterloo on Tuesdays. They filled it through the end of the year.
“The Food Bank brings the semi-full of items to us that we distribute on Wednesday afternoon, then we do the drive-through. It’s more efficient, faster and more confidential for the recipients than having to go indoors and select items.
“Thanks to our Waterloo colleagues and their friends and family showing up to package, we’ve been able to keep this routine once a month,” Groth said.
The hospital has also done personal hygiene drives internally for the mobile pantry. She credited Dollar Tree for giving them a one-to-one match on the buys.
“We do seasonal give-aways as well at our Mobile Food Bank with donated items like body wash and shampoo, and during the colder months free socks for children and adults.”
The hospital through the mobile pantry has given socks around Christmastime for years. In July, they did a summer personal hygiene drive, she added.
FREE MAMMO NIGHTS
For females who have out-of-pocket costs for mammograms that present a barrier to them receiving the screening, MercyOne Oelwein draws on financial support from the Care for Yourself Program and Check the Girls Foundation.
Mammograms tend to have pretty good coverage with insurance payers, according to Groth.
“These nights are to help women who haven’t obtained coverage from any other source,” Groth said.
FREE CARE-A-VAN TRANSIT
Through the Care-A-Van, free transit is offered from the Oelwein MercyOne to MercyOne facilities in Waterloo and Cedar Falls and back.
“They make regular trips as requests come in,” Groth said.
SPEAKING/TRAINING
“This was probably more pertinent pre-COVID, but when we would do community trainings, speaker events, that they needed in terms of education,” Groth said.
“COVID restrictions still apply around it due to size and social distancing,” Groth said. “Especially with variant activity, we have had additional restrictions put on us.”
She said the hospital is using remote connections such as Cisco Webex video conferencing with patients and others.
“If somebody would like education or a speaker, we can think about what options fit their needs,” she said.
Another form of training offered has been for community college students through partnerships with health education programs.
“We look forward to continuing to partner with our educational institutions for ongoing medical education,” she said.
The emphasis on community benefit dovetails with the Sisters of Mercy mission statement.
Groth noted, “MercyOne calls us to serve with fidelity to the Gospel as a compassionate, healing ministry of Jesus Christ to transform the health of our community.”
Groth became the MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center site administrator in March 2020, according to the company. She has also served the MercyOne organization as a director of clinic operations at MercyOne Oelwein Family Medicine, and MercyOne clinics in Fairbank, Arlington, Allison, Tripoli and Waverly.
ABOUT LOWN INSTITUTE
The Lown Institute was founded in 1973 by Nobel Peace Prize winner Bernard Lown, MD, developer of the defibrillator and cardioverter, on the principle that bold ideas can improve the health system. The Lown Hospitals Index is the first ranking to assess the social responsibility of U.S. hospitals.