Breast cancer affects 1 in 8 women in the United States. But through yearly mammograms and self-breast awareness, women can take the necessary steps to lower their risk. To encourage more women to get these important preventive screenings, MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center is again hosting a Free Mammo Night on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 1-6:30 p.m.
“We know cost can be a barrier for many women scheduling a mammogram,” said Kelly Flaucher, supervisor of breast care services at MercyOne. “We want to remove that barrier and give women the opportunity to care for themselves. Far too often women spend so much time taking care of everyone else in their family that they forget to take care of themselves.”
The event is for women ages 40 and older who have cost-barriers to receiving their yearly mammogram. Transportation and interpretation services are available upon request.
Appointments are required and a limited number are available. Call 319-292-2225 to schedule an appointment.
The event is financially supported by MercyOne Waterloo Foundation, Black Hawk County Health Department’s Care for Yourself Program and the Check the Girls Foundation.