WATERLOO – Breast cancer affects 1-in-8 women in the United States. But through yearly mammograms and self-breast awareness, women can take the necessary steps to lower their risk.
MercyOne will host Free Mammo Nights this October in Oelwein, and in Cedar Falls and Waterloo in September.
The event is for women ages 40 and older who have cost-barriers to receiving their yearly mammogram. Transportation and interpretation services are available upon request.
“For many women, we know the cost of a mammogram prevents them from scheduling altogether,” says Kelly Flaucher, supervisor of breast care services at MercyOne Waterloo Breast Center.
Free Mammo Nights will take place at three MercyOne locations:
• MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4.
• MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center 2:45-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
• MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.
“We want to remove that (cost) barrier and give women the opportunity to care for themselves,” Flaucher said. “Far too often women spend so much time taking care of everyone else in their family that they forget to take care of themselves.”
Appointments are required with a limited number available. Call 319-292-2225 to schedule.
Free Mammo Nights are financially supported by the MercyOne Waterloo Foundation, Black Hawk County Public Health’s Care for Yourself Program and the Check the Girls Foundation.