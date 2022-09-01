Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WATERLOO – Breast cancer affects 1-in-8 women in the United States. But through yearly mammograms and self-breast awareness, women can take the necessary steps to lower their risk.

MercyOne will host Free Mammo Nights this October in Oelwein, and in Cedar Falls and Waterloo in September.

