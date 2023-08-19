WATERLOO – MercyOne is hosting a virtual career fair across the health organization now through Aug. 23.
MercyOne is changing how it delivers care, according to a news release. The hospital system is looking for Registered Nurses who want to be part of a team care model designed to improve patient care through collaboration and technology. This unique model improves patient experience while providing nurses with mentorship and support.
Those interested will fill out a contact form to connect with a MercyOne recruiter within 24 business hours through their choice of communication, phone or email. The form is available at the shortened link, rb.gy/nwa8o.
In addition to nursing positions, current opportunities across MercyOne can be found online at MercyOne.org/careers, including positions with no health care experience needed.