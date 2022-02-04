The American College of Cardiology has again recognized MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for its expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain. For the third time, MercyOne is awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI after a rigorous evaluation of our colleagues’ ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack.
More than 730,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The more time that passes without treatment to restore blood flow to the heart muscle, the greater the damage. Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.
Hospitals that have earned ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation have proven exceptional competency in treating patients with heart attack symptoms and have primary PCI available 24/7 every day of the year.
MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center took part in a multi-faceted clinical process including a rigorous virtual site visit as well as a review of care strategies from admission, evaluation and diagnosis to treatment and post-discharge care. MercyOne first received this accreditation in 2014 and was re-accredited in 2018 and again in 2021.