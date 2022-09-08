Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Merlin H. Goedken, 96, of Oelwein, peacefully passed on Wednesday evening, September 7, 2022, at Oelwein Health Care Center in Oelwein.

Funeral services are pending with the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein.

Trending Food Videos