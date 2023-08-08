Aug. 7, 2023
OELWEIN — Merville “Bud” Caldwell, 92, of Oelwein passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at MercyOne Medical Center in Oelwein. Services are pending at the Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
A few passing clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds light and variable.