WEST UNION — “This year’s Messiah is dedicated to those whose voices are not joining ours tonight. We look forward to the days when we can join our neighbor in song without hesitation, and to the time when we can sing again with those who have gone before us to the choirs of angels.”
Those are the words of “Messiah” President Kassie Stansbery.
Maybe it’s only fitting that those who are now gone are remembered this year since it will be the 80th anniversary for the musical production to be presented in West Union. This year’s concert will be Sunday, Dec. 12, at the West Union United Methodist Church at 7 p.m.
Stansbery said it’s hard to single out any of the Messiah participants she remembers the most.
“I’ve been singing in it since 1997. There are so many names, and to be honest, everyone will miss or think of a voice they miss hearing because we sing by different people. When I was in high school I always tried to sit by Dale Halverson, who has passed, and Wayne Bicknese, who still sings. I’d sit right on the edge of the soprano section so I could sit by the bass section, and hear these voices as they harmonized with my own part. It’s truly an experience like no other.
“As for specific voices, I miss them all and all they brought to the experience each year because yes, we are a choir, and a choir should sound like one voice, but when you’re a part of this performance your heart knows when a voice is missing.”
Long-time conductor Doug Poppen was asked if there would be any particular people he would be thinking back on this year.
“I hesitate to start naming people as I don’t want to forget someone, and with our choir, I don’t like to single out certain people,” he said. “This year’s dedication is to all who are not with us this year. Some have completed their earthly journey, but I believe their spirit lives on in our performance!
“Some are away with family, some have COVID concerns, some live far away, some are not able anymore to sing music of this difficulty, perhaps some have other reasons for not being with us. Regardless of the situation, we grieve those not with us, but rejoice in the ‘joyful noise’ they contributed when they were here.
“I also remember faithful audience members who may, or may not have, sung with us at some point, but were always in attendance, experiencing the joy of this wonderful music.”
Poppen shared some of his other memories and thoughts about the event.
“1986 was my first year in West Union. I didn’t know what to expect, but the performance far exceeded my expectations. In 1988 my Dad passed away on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The love shown by the entire community, and especially the members of the ‘Messiah’ Chorus sustained me through that difficult time.
“1992 — The Ying Quartet performed with us — to be able to work with such talent is exhilarating.
“1986 Dr. Ron Fox from Luther College joined us on trumpet — once again, to be able to work with such talent is exhilarating.
“Each year brings new experiences and memories, some which last many years, others that fade over time. We have had many great soloists over the years, and I don’t want to single any of them out for fear of forgetting some. The chorus changes each year, and sometimes we have moments that are not as strong as previous years. However, I think on a whole the chorus continues to be as good, or a little better each and every year!
“The years in which a parent and child have been able to sing together are always special — it was certainly so when my own kids were in the group. We’ve also had a few instances of grandparent/grandchild being able to sing together — very special!
“I think back on all the high school students who have had the opportunity to sing ‘Messiah’ for the first time. We are so blessed to live in a community that has provided that opportunity to so many of our youth.
“2020, last year forced us to continue by reliving our favorite memories. It was great fun to listen to old recordings and hear from veteran members. However, Zoom is nothing compared to a live performance.
What has kept you involved over the years?
“Messiah’ is a monumental piece of music. The opportunity to share such wonderful music with our community each year is more than enough to keep me involved. The thrill of working with veteran singers, some who have performed many more years than I, and new singers, some performing this music for the very first time, provides challenges and new excitement every year.”