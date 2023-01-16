Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The expansion of Des Moines’ suburbs and nearby communities has provided a rich opportunity for the Xenia Rural Water District to add new, densely clustered customers.

The water utility serves about 10,700 customers in parts of 11 counties west and north of Des Moines. That includes those in sparsely populated areas and, more recently, suburban residents. It’s less costly to provide water to thick residential areas than to isolated farmhouses.

Tags

Trending Food Videos