The Oelwein Lions have selected Nancy Meyer as 2022 Oelwein Citizen of the Year.
“Sometimes there is a deserving person right under one’s nose,” wrote Lion Janet Wissler. “In this case, that person is Nancy, who is the manager of the Oelwein Community Cupboard.”
Oelwein residents may remember Nancy from her years as an account clerk at City Hall. Following retirement from that position, she found that doing nothing full-time was not for her. She had served on the Council of Churches Board as secretary representing Zion Lutheran Church and was the right person to fill the Cupboard manager’s position.
Nancy will mark four years as manager on July 1. She stays busy keeping track of incoming and outgoing food items at the Community Cupboard, which serves as a local food source for persons in need.
Wissler, who also volunteers at the Cupboard, noted, “Nancy knows all of the people coming to the Cupboard by name and they all look to say ‘hi’ to her. She also keeps track of the volunteers that help out and a chart of the hours they wish to work. There is another list of people who come to the Cupboard that may receive free items that are brought in each Tuesday and Friday by Fareway and Dollar Fresh.”
Nancy is seldom without something to do. In addition to keeping track of all food items donated to the Cupboard from grocery stores, individuals and organization, she also helps organize everything with the help of her volunteer force. Each Friday, she stops at Dollar Fresh and loads up her truck with the items the store is giving to the Cupboard. At the end of the week, it’s time to do updating and fill out reports.
“When I said, ‘right under our nose,’ that is an understatement. Since the COVID outbreak, the Baptist Church has not allowed any traffic of clients to come inside the Cupboard. Clients are served their groceries through a basement window on the south side of the church. Nancy is literally ‘right under our nose’ inside the window. She is a valuable person serving our community in times of need.”
Nancy said she was surprised and delighted to be selected as Oelwein Citizen of the Year.
“Helping people — I love it! If I can help anybody in need, I’m willing to do it,” she said. “It’s truly an honor to be recognized by the Lions Club, and I look forward to fulfilling the role.”
Nancy is also looking forward to riding in the Oelwein Celebration parade this coming Saturday. Watch for her smiling and waving to the crowd from a shiny convertible.