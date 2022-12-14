Seventh and Eighth Grade Mixed Choirs from Oelwein Middle School sang in the holiday season in separate performances, then combined for the finale at A Winter Concert, thus titled, on Tuesday at the Williams Center for the Arts.
The seventh-graders opened with an Israeli folk song, “Zum Gali Gali,” arranged by Greg Gilpin with Sue Schlitter starting her piano accompaniment after a spoken intro. They followed with “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” arranged by Mac Huff.
The eighth-graders opened with “The Snow Begins To Fall,” arranged by Andy Beck and “Jingle Bells,” arranged by Lois Fiftal.
The choirs combined for the finale, “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer,” arranged by Teena Chinn. Oelwein Middle School Vocal Music director Sarah Gruman introduced the piece by indicating that, until students learned the lyrics, they didn’t realize the mature themes in the song.
After a snow day last Friday canceled a scheduled rehearsal of the finale, classroom teachers allowed students to be pulled from class to rehearse it, and Gruman thanked them along with others who helped make the concert happen.
On Oct. 25, OMS singers had the opportunity to travel to Fairbank to take part in the North Iowa Cedar League Vocal Festival for middle school choirs in the conference, Gruman announced, as also noted in the program. After rehearsing, OMS singers performed four pieces with the other schools.
“Each student gave a wonderful performance,” the program said.
Also, although they were not selected, Gruman recognized four seventh and eighth grade singers who auditioned in September for OPUS Honor Choir in Ames. They had to learn three different vocal excerpts and sing them unaccompanied.