Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Seventh and Eighth Grade Mixed Choirs from Oelwein Middle School sang in the holiday season in separate performances, then combined for the finale at A Winter Concert, thus titled, on Tuesday at the Williams Center for the Arts.

The seventh-graders opened with an Israeli folk song, “Zum Gali Gali,” arranged by Greg Gilpin with Sue Schlitter starting her piano accompaniment after a spoken intro. They followed with “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” arranged by Mac Huff.

Trending Food Videos