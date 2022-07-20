April 27, 1951 — July 18, 2022
Mike Harter passed away Monday July 18, 2022 in a tragic automobile accident while doing one of the things he most enjoyed, educating young people.
A celebration of life will be held at Wapsie Valley High School at 2 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022.
A reception will be held at the American Legion following the celebration of life. All those who knew and loved Mike are encourage to come.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be placed in Mike’s honor. Donations will be used to establish a memorial in his honor.
Woods Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net
This isn’t so much an obituary but a letter to those that knew Gregory Michael Harter (G Mike).
On April 27, 1951, in a log cabin in Pisgah, Iowa, Mike was born to Guy and Eloise (Erixon) Harter.
Mike grew up working on the family farm in the Loess Hills of Iowa. Always a teacher at heart, even as a child, Mike loved learning and knew at a young age he wanted to share that passion with others.
Mike met the love his life in 1972 while attending the University of Northern Iowa, majoring in driver’s education and political science. On May 24, 1975, Mike and Marla were united in marriage in Olin, Iowa. The very next day the newlyweds moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Mike worked at a meat packing plant in Omaha. Three months later they moved to the Rosebud Indian Reservation in Mission, South Dakota, where they both began their teaching careers.
In 1978, they welcomed their first son, Andy, and in 1979 Mike and his family moved to Orient, Iowa, to begin teaching high school social studies and coaching baseball, football and basketball for Orient Macksburg.
In 1983, to complete their family, Mike and Marla welcomed their son Ryan.
After earning his master’s degree in Education Administration from Northwest Missouri State in 1985 the family moved to Russell, Iowa, where he was the high school principal, while still being able to teach a variety of classes.
In 1991, Mike was offered the high school principal job at Wapsie Valley High School which began his love for a town and community that would become his forever home. A community where his sons would graduate high school and, in 2018, was honored to be elected the Mayor of Fairbank.
After 11 years at Wapsie Valley, Mike became the superintendent at East Greene Schools in western Iowa, while also serving on the Iowa Girl’s Athletic Union. Not wanting to uproot his family, but not wanting to pass on a great opportunity, he traveled back and forth, coming home on weekends, to be with his family.
Although, self-admittedly not much of an athlete in high school, Mike loved all sports and coached many teams throughout the years — his true passion was baseball. At a young age his love for the New York Yankees began. He was overjoyed the summer of 1995 when he finally got to experience watching his favorite team play at Yankee Stadium with his family.
Before retiring from education in 2014, Mike was honored to serve one year as the interim superintendent for Wapsie Valley Schools — and although that came to and end, Mike never gave up his passions — teaching Driver’s Education, officiating as many sports as he could and substitute teaching wherever and whenever he was needed.
Mike’s family was his life. Having loved watching his boys excel in their activities throughout high school, his greatest joy was being able to watch his five grandchildren thriving in all of their activities. You could find him cheering on the Warriors on the bottom row of the visitor’s section at Wapsie Valley Varsity Basketball games.
Mike was a man of integrity, passion and love. As a lifelong public servant, in addition to dedicating his life to teaching hundreds of students, he also was passionate about serving and leading the communities he lived in. Holding organ donorship close to his heart, Mike was a proud organ donor though the Iowa Donor Network.
Mike is preceded in death by his mother, father, and two brothers; Leo and Gary and two sisters-in-law; Nancy and Vicki Harter.
Mike is survived by his beautiful wife Marla Sanborn Harter; children Andy (wife Jeni) and Ryan (partner Jasmin) five grandchildren; Peyton (fiancé Maddie), Carson, Mason, Grace, and Maddux, two brothers, Harlan Harter, Rex (Mary) Harter and one sister, Patti (Mike) Crozier and a sister-in-law, Jayne Harter. Along with many nieces and nephews.
Leaving behind so many amazing memories of all that knew him, Mike will be greatly missed and will always remain in our hearts. Thank you for always being you Mike!
“Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game.” -Babe Ruth