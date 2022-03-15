Nov. 9, 1925 — March 13, 2022
MANCHESTER — Miles James Leonard, 96, of Independence, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Oakview Retirement Home in Independence. He was born on Nov. 9, 1925, at Temple Hill, the son of Miles and Sophia (Glynn) Leonard. Miles graduated from St. Patrick High School in Ryan in 1943. After high school Miles helped his dad on the farm.
On Aug. 17, 1948, Miles was united in marriage to Madonna Ruden at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Masonville. Five children were born to this union. Miles and Madonna farmed for 31 years in the Dundee area.
Miles was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester. When Miles retired from farming, he bought a tennis racket and a motorcycle. He enjoyed dancing, Bid Euchre, loved animals, especially dogs, tennis, and softball. Miles was a car lover and enjoyed his motor sports. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 73 years, Madonna Leonard of Independence; four daughters, Sandra (Ken) Magsamen of Oelwein, Karen Kubicek of Dyersville, Donna (Rande) Moeller of Strawberry Point, and Rose Ann (Randy) Schuhmacher of Troy Mills; 19 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Mary Leonard; one brother Paul (Sherri) Leonard of Camanche: and many nieces and nephews.
Miles was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Francis Leonard; a son-in-law, Tim Kubicek; four siblings, Glen (Helen) Leonard, Henry (Audrey) Leonard, Milton (Marcy) Leonard and Sara Malone.
Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 18, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, with Reverend Gabriel Anderson presiding.
Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 17 at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends may also call between 9-10 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home.
Interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery – Manchester.
Casket Bearers: Brian Leonard, Terry Leonard, Jason Liberman, Kenny Magsamen, Joe Kubicek, Ian Moeller, Trent Moeller, Seth Schuhmacher and Shane Schuhmacher.
Honorary Casket Bearers: Kari Eddy, Jenny Keeney, Lindi Kelley, Holly Loew, Hannah Jehring, Haley Lansing, Meggan Aragon-Moeller, Kara Burrack, Lydia Johnson, Samira Rose Yearous.