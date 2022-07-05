MercyOne Northeast Iowa unveiled its Military and Veterans Health Care and highlighted special continuing education training to help providers understand and respond to the health challenges specific to the military community.
The awareness training covers, according to MercyOne Northeast Iowa:
- Understanding of military culture, including the nuances of various military services branches
- Key illnesses and injuries associated with military service and military deployments
- Effect of military service and deployments on family members
MercyOne started the initiative in 2019 but the pandemic delayed the launch, Administrator Jill Groth said, expressing gratitude Tuesday for the ability to gather.
Friends of MercyOne Oelwein Auxiliary President Anita Mars said the group was approached last October regarding the program and asked if they wanted to participate.
“We knew that it was a worthwhile cause and there was so many veterans we serve in the community and this was one way to help out,” Mars said.
The flag display at the hospital serves, she said, as a visual reminder of the veterans who have given to the country and of their lives.
“Each of the veterans has a story and it’s a very important story, both to them, their family and the community, and we should all be aware of it and be thankful to each and every one of our veterans for the sacrifices they made, and that helped make this project possible, and for the freedoms we enjoy,” Mars said.
Ongoing training for MercyOne colleagues includes education about U.S. military service cultures, as well as common illnesses, injuries and exposures experienced by active duty and deployed service members and veterans. Hospital and clinic patient admission processes have been updated so military members are identified upon arrival and care is provided with a more in-depth understanding of their needs.
MercyOne Waterloo educator and paramedic Nathan Mork said the program offers veterans personalized care with the understanding that military veterans tend to present with health care problems providers may — if not for this training — have seen as atypical for their age group.
The continued education training teaches health care professionals about the different prevalence of issues in military and veteran populations generally, and specific subgroups like women and LGBTQIA+ individuals, he said.
Mork spent half a year in Afghanistan at the beginning of the second decade of the war, traveling with a Catholic priest and hearing a lot of people questioning why they were there, and the remainder of his tour in Kuwait offering resiliency training to help veterans preparing to reintegrate into civilian life.
“What we’re seeing with military veterans is that — I’m 31 years old, I’m 10% disabled with arthritis in my left arm from military service,” Mork said. “We’re seeing people that are under 30 with sleep apnea, stress related issues like cardiac issues, arthritis, back pain from trauma in the military. Thirty-year-olds, we don’t usually see that.
“When personalized care comes into play, we’re not looking at them as in their youth, we’re looking at them as a veteran,” he said. “That angle plays into the approach to their care, so that kind of thing’s legitimate.”
The continuing education talks about adverse childhood experiences, a specific list of negative childhood occurrences which have been found to have a ripple effect later in life, which many providers are familiar with.
Mork said ACES may come into play because people enter the military with these experiences.
“A lot of people go into the military with ACES, thinking they can get out of it, change their lives, well the past can creep up on you even in the military.
“Say your 12-year-old son or daughter is watching the nightly news and you’re over in Afghanistan and they’re talking about an explosion or a building that blew up and you haven’t talked to your father or mother in a few weeks,” Mork said. “They think you’re dead, possibly. How does that affect children if they don’t know if you’re alive or dead.
“I often say the family is the unsung heroes,” Mork said.
As a military chaplain in Afghanistan, Mork said he heard firsthand about moral injuries, such as orders that soldiers were expected to carry out but for which they felt immense shame afterward.
“Moral injury, PTSD, they come home and they’re dealing with whatever happened during the war,” Mork said. He said it affects the spouse and kids when, for instance, “Dad’s freaking out and having a nightmare or terror.”
“This is a real problem and a real concern we’re trying to address,” Mork said of the training.
“As a former Navy nurse, I have seen the impact serving has on our veterans,” said Cheryl Neill, MercyOne Northeast Iowa Military and Veteran Health Care champion. “Many veterans have complex health concerns. Here at MercyOne, your expert care team will treat you with dignity and provide you with a personalized care plan to meet your health needs.”
Military and Veterans Health Care helps MercyOne colleagues better understand the physical, emotional and spiritual impact of operational deployments on service members and their families. With this enhanced awareness of patients’ military experience, MercyOne positions itself to provide a more comprehensive health care experience for its military community.