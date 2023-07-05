2022 Miss Arlington Aimee Peterson will crown her successor at 6 p.m. Friday, July 7 at the Community Event Center in Arlington. Kaitlyn Heidt and Olivia Henry are running.
Several boys are running for the Arlington prince contest, and there is one girl for princess.
For Little Mr. Arlington: Five-year-olds Aspen and Miles Kraus are the sons of Andrew and Amber Kraus. Brody Lenth, 5, is the son of Augusta and Joe Lenth. Brockyn Landis, 5 is the son of Lacey and Charles Landis. Tanner Burgin, 5, is the son of Amanda and Rob Burgin.
For Little Miss Arlington: Juliette Alshouse, 4, is the daughter of TJ and Katie Alshouse.
For Miss Arlington:
Kaitlyn Heidt is the 17-year-old daughter of Rebecca and Darrell Heidt. She will be a senior this fall at Starmont High School and has one brother, Jacob.
Kaitlyn enjoys helping others in any way that is needed.
During the last three summers, Kaitlyn has volunteered for the Arlington Community Vacation Bible school.
She is actively involved in her school in many ways. During the last three years, she has participated in band and choir, lettering during her freshman year and receiving medals as a sophomore and junior in both. During this time, Kaitlyn has also participated in track and field, the performing arts, and has served on the Student Council. She took part in speech the last two years, competing at state her junior year.
Kaitlyn’s hobbies include reading, writing, photography, drawing, being in nature, advocating for animals and learning about auto mechanics and psychology.
Upon graduating next year, she plans to attend college to become a psychiatrist.
Olivia Henry, the 16-year-old daughter of Angie and Chris Henry, will be a junior this fall at Starmont. Her siblings are Maddy, Nick, Payton and Max.
She is a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Strawberry Point where she has been involved doing readings and serving meals.
Olivia was inducted into the National Honor Society and has received an award for maintaining a 4.0 grade point average for the last two years. She has been on the Student Council the last two years, as well, and will be the Junior Council president this fall. Through Student Council and NHS, she has donated her time working at blood drives and has donated toys to the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City.
Olivia was involved in speech, both large group and individual, this past year. Her large group in the Reader’s Theater category went to state as did her individual After Dinner speech in which she received all division one ratings, the highest, and earned the Coach’s Commitment award.
Other activities she has been involved with for the last two years include band, Distributive Education Clubs of America, volleyball, softball and track and field.
In her free time, Olivia enjoys hobbies of cooking, and especially baking, as well as traveling and spending time at her family’s cabin on the river.
In the future, she plans to attend a culinary school and open her own bakery.