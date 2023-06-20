The 2023 Fairbank Island Days Queen candidates are Aliya Brandt, Anna Curley, Leena Fuller, Caitlyn Rechkemmer, Ava VanDaele and Ella Weepie. 2022 Miss Fairbank Brylee Bellis will crown her successor at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 on the First Street North Parkade in front of the island footbridge.
Leading up to the coronation, readers can learn about the candidates by perusing their mini biographies.
Aliya Brandt
Aliya, the daughter of Lynette and the late Greg Brandt, is active as a cheerleader for the varsity football team, where she was named captain this past year, and the varsity basketball team.
She has helped in the community by organizing a driveway painting fundraiser for the WV Cheer Team, volunteered at the WV Educational Foundation Banquet and Veterans Day Assembly, chaired the partnership program between Parkview Assisted Living and Fairbank Elementary, and chaired cheer camps for youth in Fairbank and Readlyn.
Aliya is on the honor roll, a member of the National Honor Society, part of the Silver Cord Program and involved in the Wapsie Valley CAPS program.
Outside of school, Aliya works at the daycare and has been honing her movements at Northeast Iowa Dance Academy in Oelwein for 15 years.
After high school, Aliya plans to study radiation sciences at the University of Iowa.
Anna Curley
The daughter of Nick and Jo Curley, Anna is active in volleyball, basketball, golf, softball and student council at Wapsie Valley. She has assisted with running blood drives, Valentine’s Day fundraisers and homecoming week activities. Anna enjoys volunteering at the elementary school, her church, as a yoga instructor, and helping with WV’s outreach program.
Anna has been recognized on the honor roll, the IGHSAU All-Academic Team, KWAY Honorable Mentions for softball and volleyball and the Oelwein Daily Register’s Honorable Mentions for volleyball.
She enjoys sewing, photography, reading and golfing as hobbies.
Anna hopes to continue her golf career in college while working toward a degree in biology, education and, eventually, optometry.
Leena Fuller
The daughter of Jason Fuller and Amber Brady, Leena Fuller is on the honor roll at Wapsie Valley and enjoys reading, crafting, painting and drawing.
After high school, she hopes to attend the University of Northern Iowa and obtain a nursing degree toward board certification as a Registered Nurse.
Caitlyn Rechkemmer
Caitlyn, the daughter of Joe and Jenni Rechkemmer, has served as the football manager and in cheerleading for wrestling at Wapsie. She has been a devoted FFA member helping volunteer at fairs, local town days, and breakfasts, while also serving as a chairperson on the Stakeholder Engagement Committee.
Caitlyn has received the FFA Greenhand Degree, Chapter Degree and Iowa State Degree while also participating in the Silver Cord Program throughout high school.
When away from school, she works at the daycare and enjoys reading, spending time with family, babysitting and hanging out with friends.
After high school, Caitlyn plans to study for an early education degree at the University of Northern Iowa and become a teacher.
Ava VanDaele
Ava, the daughter of Chad and Amber VanDaele, is involved in cross country, track, student ambassadors and FFA at Wapsie Valley High School, along with 4-H through Iowa State Extension. She volunteers at her church, has helped as the Easter Bunny, and has managed for the wresting team.
Among Ava’s accomplishments are placement on the honor roll, in the National Honor Society, and lettering in track, cross country, softball and as the wrestling manager.
In her free time, Ava enjoys going on runs, working out and baking.
Ava’s plans after high school include attending a four-year college where she can major in exercise science.
Ella Weepie
The daughter of Travis and Kim Weepie, Ella participates in cheerleading, school musicals, marching and pep band, and student government at Wapsie Valley. She devotes time to serving at her church, volunteering at blood drives, and at the Fairbank Historical Society.
Honors received thus far have been a division one ranking for saxophone and vocal solos at solo and ensemble contests and being on the honor roll.
Ella enjoys hobbies of reading, spending time with family, gardening and musical activities.
After high school, Ella plans to attend the University of Iowa to obtain a bachelor’s degree in biology, then complete advanced studies to become a psychiatrist.