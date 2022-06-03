Oelwein’s first Party in the Park of the year, set Thursday, June 9, will offer an evening of free family entertainment for all ages, says Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard. Events will feature the crowning of Miss Oelwein, live music from Hard Salami — self-billed as “Dubuque’s favorite party band” — and kids’ activities like the return of the bounce house.
“Party in the Park will be great entertainment and fun for the entire family and we encourage everybody to come down and socialize and bring friends and make new friends,” Howard said.
This is the eighth year for the event, which started in 2014 and restarted in 2021 — after skipping a year at the pandemic onset.
“If they don’t want to spend a dime, they don’t have to,” Howard said.
The evening kicks off at 5 p.m. with 2021 Miss Oelwein Abi Patrick crowning her successor. Candidates are, Natalie Crandall, Lily King, Elizabeth Recker, Amera Schoultz and Sara
Throckmorton.
After a 5 p.m. prize drawing, the interactive party band Hard Salami will take the stage.
“We encourage our patrons to sing along, dance along, or come on stage and play along,” the band says on a social media page. “Our tag line is ‘We Play Good Music Badly’ but we hope you have so much fun, you won’t even notice!”
“They were recommended by someone that had seen them,” Howard said.
There will be random prize drawings on each hour, starting after Miss Oelwein is crowned. Extra prize entries will be available for a $1 donation to the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard. Must be present to win.
The sponsors, in order their prizes will be drawn, are: 5 p.m. Lumber Ridge Home Source, prize of a $250 value; 6 p.m. Ken’s Electric, two $125 gift certificates; 7 p.m. Birdnow Motor Trade, one $250 gift certificate, a CJMS stained glass art piece and from the Party in the Park Committee, two kids’ gift baskets, for a boy and a girl; and 8 p.m., Ridihalgh, Fuelling, Snitker, Weber & Co. is sponsoring $250 in Oelwein dollars, which Howard said are “good anywhere in town.”
United Way will again staff the beverage garden.
“They will get all the proceeds from that,” Howard said, “at the end of the season.”
Six food vendors are lined up as of Friday, T&T Barbecue, Angie Leo’s Italian Sandwiches, Pizza Ranch, Boyd’s Bar, Methodist Church Ladies Pie and Brain Freeze.
Whether enjoying the music or dining, it is recommended to bring a lawn chair. A few picnic tables will be available.
No coolers, please, Howard said, in order to support the vendors.
Several children’s activities are planned. The bouncy houses will make a post-pandemic return. Spin art and more will be offered by Michele Kelly, who coordinates youth activities for Fayette County Extension.
The Oelwein Fire Department will offer kids’ activities, including the opportunity for kids to peek inside a truck. Thee new aerial truck will be on hand “with the basket up,” says Fire Chief Jim Tuecke. Also onsite will beFace Painting by Amy. Make the memories last with the Just Smile Photo Booth.
This is the first of three Parties in the Park this year. The upcoming dates are:
• Thursday, July 14 — 5-8 p.m., Oelwein Plaza Park, 13 W. Charles St. Featuring music of Richie Lee and the Fabulous ‘50s.
• Thursday, Aug. 11 — 5-8 p.m., Oelwein Plaza Park, 13 W Charles St. Featuring music of “Bass Ackwards.”