Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Iowa Department of Public Safety - logo
Courtesy Department of Public Safety

A four-year old from Fairbank who went missing earlier that afternoon was found deceased in a pond at approximately 11:40 p.m. last Friday night.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, around 5:05 p.m. Friday, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a notification that the child was missing, having been last seen at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the front yard of a home in the 1400 block of 145th Street in Fairbank, where he resided.

Trending Food Videos