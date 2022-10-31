A four-year old from Fairbank who went missing earlier that afternoon was found deceased in a pond at approximately 11:40 p.m. last Friday night.
According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, around 5:05 p.m. Friday, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a notification that the child was missing, having been last seen at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the front yard of a home in the 1400 block of 145th Street in Fairbank, where he resided.
An extensive search by multiple responding agencies of the residence and curtilage, as well as surrounding fields, ditches, and other structures, led to the discovery of the deceased child.
While the investigation into what occurred remains ongoing, no foul play is suspected, according to the Department of Public Safety. An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner.
Among the agencies involved in this investigation are the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Independence Police Buchanan Department Emergency Management Office, Hazleton Fire Department, Fairbank Fire Department, Jesup Fire Department, Independence Fire Department and Rowley Fire Department.