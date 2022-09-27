The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office reported late Tuesday afternoon that Tosha Ann Kraus, the missing 15-year-old juvenile from rural Lamont, has been located in Cedar Rapids and is safe. She has been transported to a juvenile facility and the missing person entry has been cleared. The sheriff’s office thanks everyone for getting the word out and helping conclude this investigation.
Missing teen located
Deb Kunkle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
56°
Sunny
- Humidity: 32%
- Cloud Coverage: 1%
- Wind: 12 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:00:28 AM
- Sunset: 06:55:56 PM
Today
A clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
A clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High around 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Trending
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.