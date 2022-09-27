Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office reported late Tuesday afternoon that Tosha Ann Kraus, the missing 15-year-old juvenile from rural Lamont, has been located in Cedar Rapids and is safe. She has been transported to a juvenile facility and the missing person entry has been cleared. The sheriff’s office thanks everyone for getting the word out and helping conclude this investigation.

Tags

Trending Food Videos