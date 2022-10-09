Mobile Food Pantry closes 7-year chapter in history

Seven years to the month after the MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center-organized Mobile Food Pantry began, a Northeast Iowa Food Bank delivery truck will make its last stop at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Community Plaza parking lot. (Line up behind Ace Hardware.)
It’s not that the event hasn’t grown in popularity. It definitely has.
When the event began in October 2015, they served 95 families.
“When I became the administrator at Mercy, later MercyOne Oelwein (Medical Center), we saw the need to help,” said Terri Derflinger, who has since retired but continues to volunteer on food pantry efforts.
Derflinger rallied a core leadership team at MercyOne Oelwein to assist her — Candace King (ER) and Alli Ingels (radiology), Randy Myott (plant operations), Maureen Nolan (human resources), Roxanne Van Veldhuizen (dietician).
“Terri was the one behind it, the coach the administrator the cheerleader,” Myott said.
The simplified motto of MercyOne, which has faith-based origins with the Sisters of Mercy, is to serve others in need. The Catholic hospital network for Northeast Iowa is based in Waterloo.
MercyOne as an employer encourages the concept of paying kindnesses forward.
“It was really important for me to pay it
See PANTRY, Continued on Page 4
SSeeforward in my own community instead of going to Waterloo,” Derflinger said.
“That’s my belief, that it is always the right thing to do to help others, especially those in need,” Derflinger said, alluding to the MercyOne motto.
Many professionals in the community gather with MercyOne staff to volunteer for the Mobile Pantry on Wednesdays, she said.
As do future professionals like the Oelwein High School volleyball team that teacher Lee Andersen coaches. He has been “loyal since very beginning” Derflinger said.
“When they don’t have a sport activity, coach Lee (Andersen) has been amazing for … showing his girls how to give back to the community, which is a good thing for teenagers to learn,” Derflinger said.
“Plus they’re strong.”
Volunteers who lived the MercyOne mission giving to those in need and (combating) food insecurity were invaluable to the cause, she said.
MercyOne organizers and volunteers would gather before opening the gates to the food distribution.
“We’d say a prayer before, for the volunteers, associates and the people who needed our help,” Derflinger said.
Mobile pantry patrons could receive $200 to $250 worth of free food at distributions held monthly at the Community Plaza building, the then-home of the Oelwein Area Chamber and Development.
Although distributions started in the late afternoon to early evening, patrons would arrive early to secure their place in line.
“Most of the time people started lining up outside the chamber about 1 p.m.,” Derflinger said.
The approach of the holidays each year spurred a gift drive benefiting mobile pantry patrons.
“We’d rally the MercyOne employees to set (a gift),” Derflinger said. Socks, bath supplies, and a frozen turkey with Fareway were among gifts that varied with the year.
Beth Fish later joined the team as an executive secretary, taking over the paperwork of the food truck before the changing of the guard of hospital administrators.
In March 2020 when the governor shut down schools owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, MercyOne organizers moved the pantry outdoors to the parking lot.
That May, Mobile Pantry volunteer Candace King, a MercyOne ER nurse manager who helps run the site with colleagues, said volunteers with the Mobile Food Pantry served more than 240 families at the second-Wednesday event, up from the usual number she estimated at 120-150.
Of the move outdoors during the pandemic, “It worked out better for everyone, for the pantry volunteers and the participants,” Myott said.
So high was the demand for food at the Oelwein distributions that MercyOne Waterloo staff would volunteer to drive across town to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank to help food bank volunteers pack shipments for their sister hospital’s distribution in Oelwein, according to Myott.
“We had such a large amount that MercyOne Waterloo staff would volunteer to go box up the food for Oelwein,” Myott said.
“Because we served so many families, it was unique the way we would have to do it,” he said, comparing the traffic flow in Oelwein to other towns.
Other sites might have folks drive through a church parking lot and that would do, he said.
But it would not work in Oelwein owing to the demand MercyOne organizers described.
It took some planning to park the truck somewhere that would accommodate the mobile pantry clientele in Oelwein, Derflinger said.
“We would have like 180-200 cars show up, families,” Myott said of a typical month.
MercyOne Oelwein Mobile Pantry organizers thus directed traffic where they would have space to queue all those cars. The line would start farther northeast on the square block behind Ace Hardware (20 N. Frederick Ave.) and wind through the back parking area until reaching the Community Plaza, 25 W. Charles St., on the southeast corner of the square block.
The number of families served has remained high, according to Myott.
“Last month, we had enough food on the truck for 300 families and went through all of it,” he said.
Community members will see a few of the same friendly faces of MercyOne Oelwein Mobile Pantry organizers volunteering at a successor organization, The Plentiful Pantry.
Providing a store format where individuals can shop for food, The Plentiful Pantry is now open regularly in the rear lot at 26 W. Charles — Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays 3-7 p.m., and Thursdays, 1-4 p.m. Their phone number during open hours is 319-238-8400.
From the MercyOne Mobile Pantry leadership, King and Fish stepped up to volunteer on The Plentiful Pantry Board. Plentiful Pantry Board members are founding members Ashley Kunkle-Ehn and Mark Levin, Fish, King, Josh Ehn, Travis Bushaw, Barb Schmitz, Justin Villont and Steffenee Voigt.
As a retiree Derflinger volunteers regularly at The Plentiful Pantry.
“(Former colleagues) Beth (Fish) and Candace (King)… told me about it so since I started the other one, I helped organize this place with others,” Derflinger said.
“It fills the niche of service / giving to others that I believe in,” she said.
“It’s a good feeling that we helped the community so much with so much known food insecurity,” Derflinger said.
“There is such a need in our community.”
The Plentiful Pantry is already serving almost 250 households and in addition to need has also seen an outpouring of support from the community, its co-founders said.
“The number of new households goes up each time we open. We knew there was a need in our town and surrounding areas but we didn’t anticipate this number to happen so quickly,” Kunkle-Ehn said.
At this time, clients may visit once a week for a limited number of items from each shelf as marked, a flyer says.
The Plentiful Pantry organization, which has applied for nonprofit status, has also seen an outpouring of support from the community.
“We’ve been overwhelmed with the people that have come but also with the people who have stepped forward to help out,” Levin said.
“We couldn’t do all of this without our amazing volunteers and community partners,” Kunkle-Ehn added. “We are learning as we go and continue to strive to serve others where we are needed.”
“We appreciate the enormous amount of work and time Terri has dedicated to The Plentiful Pantry,” Levin said.