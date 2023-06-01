The star of the Mollie B Polka Party television show on the RFD Network and international musician Mollie "B" Busta, and Squeeze Box with Ted Lange will perform at noon Sunday, June 4 at Riverside Park in Fairbank. Boyd's food truck will be available during the noon show.
Mollie B performing Sunday in Fairbank park
Tags
Mira Schmitt-Cash
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
E-edition and App Help
Mobile App
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
83°
Sunny
- Humidity: 46%
- Cloud Coverage: 40%
- Wind: 10 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:31:42 AM
- Sunset: 08:39:57 PM
Today
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. Near record high temperatures. High 88F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.
Trending
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.