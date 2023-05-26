The star of the Mollie B Polka Party television show on the RFD network and international musician Mollie B will perform an 8:30 a.m. Polka Mass Sunday, June 4 at Immaculate Conception Church in Fairbank.
Following the Mass, brunch will be served in the church hall from 9:30 to noon.
Mollie B & SqueezeBox with Ted Lange will then host a noon performance at Riverside Park.
Boyd’s Food Stand will be available during the afternoon show.
Persons should bring lawn chairs; coolers are allowed, and a free will donation will be collected.