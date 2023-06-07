Bring kids to play, and meet up with others moms on Friday, June 9, between 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. in Orville Christophel Park beside the Oelwein Farmers Market (held in the south city parking lot near the log cabin, 1st St. SW). There will be a seedling activity for kids, and parents can receive a free produce coupon for children 4-12 year of age.

