Despite a pleasantly warm start to the unofficial summer season, several places across the state, including a number in northeast Iowa, experienced record or near-record cold early Monday morning.
Among the locations that reached historic lows for June 12 were Cedar Rapids, Mason City and Ottumwa. That list also included Elkader in Clayton County, where the temperature fell to 35 degrees, according to a social media post from the National Weather Service (NWS) in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
“Yikes, raw NWS COOP report from Elkader 6SSW (far NE Iowa), low of 35 and reported frost!,” the post, read. “This spot is notorious for cold air drainage events. Coldest June low… since 2004.”
Historically, the state’s latest below-freezing temperature ever recorded in June also occurred locally, in 1903, when the mercury dipped to just 30 degrees in Fayette, according to federal records maintained by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
In the case of Ottumwa, Monday’s low shattered a record set amid the Great Depression, one achieved during the presidency of Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
“BRRR...The air temperature at the Ottumwa Airport hit 41° at 3:38 AM this morning,” a separate NWS post explained. “This breaks the old record of 46° set on this day back in 1936.”
In reaching that same temperature, Mason City tied its lowest mark, which had gone unequaled even longer, the NWS reported.
“The chill is also being felt in Mason City where the temperature dipped to 41° early this morning. This ties the record low for today, which was set back in 1927,” the post noted.
Though not record-breaking, notable June cold was also recorded in Decorah (36 degrees), New Hampton (38 degrees), Hawkeye (35) and McGregor (36), according to the NWS report.
That same data indicated the temperature at Oelwein Municipal Airport fell to 39 degrees.
The frigid readings, however, are expected to be short-lived, with above-average warmth on its way by Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We saw low to mid-40s throughout much of the state,” said Alexis Jimenez, a meteorologist with the NWS’s office in central Iowa, in summarizing Monday’s unseasonable chill, Radio Iowa reported.
“It’ll be really a perfect day weatherwise. You can’t get much better. You can’t ask for more in the middle of June, but we will see a warming trend starting,” Jimenez added, according to the Radio Iowa report. “We’ll see temperatures climb into the 80s and then we’ll see temperatures close to 90 Thursday.”